 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams’ pain-free return to Grand Slam tennis means more to her than a US Open loss
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Star guard Caitlin Clark ruled out of key matchup for Indiana Fever against Seattle Storm
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Volunteers suspend Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely nearly 2 weeks after arrest

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression target’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams’ pain-free return to Grand Slam tennis means more to her than a US Open loss
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Star guard Caitlin Clark ruled out of key matchup for Indiana Fever against Seattle Storm
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Volunteers suspend Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely nearly 2 weeks after arrest

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression target’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A cut above? Carlos Alcaraz’s shaved head makes its US Open debut. Frances Tiafoe says it’s terrible

  
Published August 25, 2025 11:49 PM

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz showed up at the U.S. Open on Monday for his first-round match with a new look: a shaved head.

Alcaraz, who is seeded No. 2 at Flushing Meadows, caused a bit of a buzz with his buzz cut when he got to the tournament grounds before facing Reilly Opelka in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz ran into golf star Rory McIlroy, who reached out his hand to rub the scalp’s stubble. When Alcaraz played in the U.S. Open’s mixed doubles event last week, he did so with a full head of hair.

At least one other athlete — and friend — did not think the new ‘do was a cut above: Frances Tiafoe, who lost in the semifinals in New York to Alcaraz in 2022. That was the year Alcaraz won the title at the U.S. Open for the first of his five Grand Slam trophies.

“It’s horrible. It’s terrible. It’s definitely terrible. That’s my guy, though,” Tiafoe said when asked about Alcaraz’s haircut. “Funny, I looked and him, and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.’”

Tiafoe’s critique wasn’t finished there.

“I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous,” Tiafoe said. “But at the end of the day, it’s Carlos, and that’s my guy.”