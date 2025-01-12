 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sexton_site.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, winners, reaction at Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Round One
Charley Hoffman takes bold, unconventional route on Waialae’s 18th hole
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Final Round
J.J. Spaun’s Sony consolation: The lead in Aon Swing 5

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indricepkg_250113.jpg
‘Nothing can stop’ IU’s Rice after battling cancer
SQBar.jpg
Are Eagles and Lions on a collision course in NFC?
nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sexton_site.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, winners, reaction at Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Round One
Charley Hoffman takes bold, unconventional route on Waialae’s 18th hole
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Final Round
J.J. Spaun’s Sony consolation: The lead in Aon Swing 5

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indricepkg_250113.jpg
‘Nothing can stop’ IU’s Rice after battling cancer
SQBar.jpg
Are Eagles and Lions on a collision course in NFC?
nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aryna Sabalenka beats Sloane Stephens to begin her bid for a third Australian Open title

  
Published January 12, 2025 12:08 PM
Aryna Sabalenka - Australian Open 2025

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 12: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts while playing against Sloane Stephens of the United States during the first round on Day 1 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka began her bid to become the first woman in a quarter-century to win three consecutive Australian Open titles, eliminating 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 on January 12 in just 71 minutes.

Sabalenka is seeded No. 1 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and while she was not perfect in this first-round match — “Not like I played my best, probably,” she said — it was plenty good.

As big a server as there is in women’s tennis, Sabalenka did not hit her first ace until the match’s 15th game and finished with only two.

She won her first major championship at Melbourne Park in 2023, then added another last January, before raising her total to three Slam trophies at the U.S. Open in September.

The last woman to win the Australian Open three years in a row was Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999.

“I am super happy to be back,” Sabalenka said. “I love this place.”

In the second round, Sabalenka will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who upset reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon in 2024.