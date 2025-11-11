 Skip navigation
Carlos Alcaraz beats Taylor Fritz and moves within 1 win of year-end No. 1

  
Published November 11, 2025 12:14 PM
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts to winning a point against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the Cincinnati Open in Mason on Aug. 16, 2025.

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TURIN, Italy — Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from securing the year-ending No. 1 ranking.

Alcaraz rallied past Taylor Fritz 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3 at the ATP Finals and now needs to either win his final group match against Lorenzo Musetti or an eventual semifinal to finish a year No. 1 for the second time in his career.

Alcaraz, who improved to 2-0 at the season-ending event for the top eight players, could seal a spot in the semifinals if Alex de Minaur beats Musetti later.

If Alcaraz doesn’t win another match and Jannik Sinner goes undefeated to defend his title, Sinner will finish No. 1.

Alcaraz produced 47 winners to Fritz’s 38 and managed to come back from a set down despite 14 aces from his American opponent.

Alcaraz now tops the Jimmy Connors group ahead of Fritz, who is 1-1. De Minaur and Musetti are both 0-1.

The top-two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

Sinner leads his group after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in his opener.