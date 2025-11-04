 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
‘Little steps’ lead to big opportunity for KFT player of the year Johnny Keefer
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 9: Brock Bowers returns with a statement game
Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Big 12 is in the hunt for multiple CFP berths with No. 8 BYU and No. 9 Texas Tech set to battle

Top Clips

sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251104.jpg
Giannis headlines early season NBA buzzer beaters
saucegardnercoltstrade.jpg
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Coco Gauff revives her chances of advancing at WTA Finals by eliminating Jasmine Paolini

  
Published November 4, 2025 02:56 PM
Coco Gauff

Sep 1, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) hits to Naomi Osaka (JPN) (not pictured) on day nine of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Defending champion Coco Gauff revived her chances of advancing at the WTA Finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jasmine Paolini.

Gauff also improved her serving, hitting only three double-faults — far fewer than the 17 that she produced in her opening match, a three-set loss to Jessica Pegula.

“Definitely a turnaround from my first match,” Gauff said. “It’s the beauty of this tournament and to have another chance to prove yourself.”

Gauff next faces top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to determine if she advances in the season-ending event for the top-eight players, while Paolini was eliminated from contention with two losses.

Sabalenka leads the group after beating Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Paolini is also playing doubles at the event with partner Sara Errani.

“I don’t think Jasmine was 100% today,” Gauff said. “Playing singles and doubles is not easy.”