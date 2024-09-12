 Skip navigation
Collins and Azarenka ousted in the 2nd round in Guadalajara

  
Published September 12, 2024 11:16 AM
Danielle Collins

Aug 27, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Danielle Collins (USA) serves against Caroline Dolehide (USA)(not pictured) in a women’s singles match on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Second-seeded Danielle Collins lost in the second round of the Guadalajara Open and third seed Victoria Azarenka withdrew from her match because of injury.

Qualifier Olivia Gadecki, ranked No. 152, pulled off a major upset with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Collins to reach the quarterfinals of an elite WTA tournament for the first time. She beat former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round.

The 30-year-old Collins, who is retiring at the end of the season, arrived at Guadalajara with 39 tour-level wins and two titles on tour this year and is currently ranked 11th. She committed 35 unforced errors and had eight double-faults, extending her streak to three losses since retiring from the third set of her quarterfinal against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Paris Olympics.

Earlier, Kamilla Rakhimova advanced to the quarterfinals after two-time major winner and former No. 1-ranked Victoria Azarenka retired from their match with a right shoulder injury in the second set while trailing 6-2, 3-0.

Rakhimova will next play Camila Osorio, who rallied from 0-5 down in the third set to upset seventh-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 7-6, 6-7 (2), 7-5 in 3 hours and 21 minutes.

The tournament is played in hard-court at the Complejo Panamericano de Tenis, in Guadalajara.