Watch Esther Henseleit make double bogey after driving par-4 green
Watch Esther Henseleit make double bogey after driving par-4 green
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 01.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins both 2025 Hangtown Motocross 450 qualification sessions
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 01.jpg
2025 Motocross Hangtown 250 Quals: Haiden Deegan sweeps sessions
nbc_mx_wmxhl_250531.jpg
Highlights: Women's Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a 'grueling test' at USWO

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
French Open 2025: Coco Gauff emerges from tough second set, returns to Week 2 in Paris

  
Published May 31, 2025 02:15 PM

PARIS — Coco Gauff got off to a terrific start in the French Open’s third round Saturday, taking 12 of the first 15 points for a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes. The rest of the opening set went smoothly, too.

Things got much tougher from there, and the 2023 U.S. Open champion was merely two points from dropping the second set, before getting back in the right direction and defeating Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 7-6 (3) to reach Week 2 at Roland-Garros for the fifth consecutive year.

Gauff, a 21-year-old from Florida, was the runner-up in Paris in 2022 and is seeded No. 2 at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament this year.

Next up for her will be a matchup on Monday against No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova, with the winner moving into the quarterfinals.

After needing just a half-hour to claim the first set Saturday, Gauff wound up in a 75-minute struggle in the second.

That set included eight breaks of serve in a row as the sounds of popping fireworks drifted over to Court Philippe-Chatrier from the nearby soccer stadium belonging to Paris Saint-Germain, whose fans were gathering to attend a watch party ahead of the Champions League final against Italy’s Inter Milan in Munich, Germany, later Saturday night.

The key in the second was when Gauff trailed 5-3, 30-love with Bouzkova serving. A total of four times, Bouzkova needed to string together two consecutive points to force a third set.

But Gauff wouldn’t allow it, frequently stretching points with her terrific court coverage until she could find space to hit a winner. On one particularly memorable exchange, Gauff sprinted to barely reach a drop shot, scrambled into position to block back a volley, then leaped for an overhead smash.

By the end, Gauff had more than twice as many winners as Bouzkova in the second set, 22 to 11, and also helped herself by winning the point on 11 of her 14 trips to the net.

Gauff is one of five American women in the fourth round. The others are No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 7 Madison Keys, No. 16 Amanda Anisimova and unseeded Hailey Baptiste.

There were three U.S. men still in the bracket heading into Sunday.

Keys, who won the Australian Open in January, saved three match points while down 5-4 in the final set and came back to beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Keys now plays the 70th-ranked Baptiste.

Anisimova meets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the quarterfinals, and Pegula — last year’s U.S. Open runner-up — faces French wild-card entry Lois Boisson.