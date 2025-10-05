 Skip navigation
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard upsets Taylor Fritz at Shanghai Masters

  
Published October 5, 2025 09:33 AM

SHANGHAI — Big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard upset fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-5 and advanced to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

Mpetshi Perricard sent down 12 aces, to Fritz’s nine, and took a break in each set as he clinched his first tour victory against the American in one hour and 25 minutes to set up a last-16 meeting with 10th-seeded Holger Rune.

In other early matches Sunday, Rune beat 21st-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4, Zizou Bergs upset 19th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (1), 6-3 and the 31st-seeded Gabriel Diallo advanced by walkover after David Goffin retired early in the first set.

Jannik Sinner, who won the China Open in Beijing, was scheduled to play Tallon Griekspoor later Sunday in the third round.

Novak Djokovic was also on court later Sunday in his third-round match against Yannick Hanfmann. Djokovic is bidding for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Japan Open last week, is not in Shanghai due to minor ailments.