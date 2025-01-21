Goran Ivanisevic says he no longer will be coaching Elena Rybakina after the Australian Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
At his ‘favorite place in the world,’ Ludvig Åberg leads Farmers Insurance Open
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 - Final Round
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who ‘couldn’t afford to go to college,’ wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoalagyemang_250122.jpg
Agyemang makes the score 3-0 for USMNT
nbc_cbb_uscvspurhls_250122.jpg
Highlights: Huge run helps No. 4 USC crush Purdue
nbc_cbb_jujuwatkinscomp_250122.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
At his ‘favorite place in the world,’ Ludvig Åberg leads Farmers Insurance Open
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 - Final Round
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who ‘couldn’t afford to go to college,’ wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoalagyemang_250122.jpg
Agyemang makes the score 3-0 for USMNT
nbc_cbb_uscvspurhls_250122.jpg
Highlights: Huge run helps No. 4 USC crush Purdue
nbc_cbb_jujuwatkinscomp_250122.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Goran Ivanisevic says he no longer will be coaching Elena Rybakina after the Australian Open

  
Published January 21, 2025 11:23 AM
Goran Ivanisevic

Jul 11, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Goran Ivanisevic in attendance for the Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Andrey Rublev match on day nine at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

MELBOURNE, Australia — Goran Ivanisevic’s brief stint as 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina’s coach is over now that she is out of the Australian Open.

Ivanisevic, a Wimbledon winner himself in 2001, posted a brief statement on social media, saying: “After our trial period that finished with Australian Open, I wish Elena and her team best of luck moving forward.”

The sixth-seeded Rybakina, a runner-up in Australia two years ago, was eliminated in the fourth round by Madison Keys.

Rybakina’s coaching situation is complicated: She announced right before last year’s U.S. Open that she no longer was working with her long-time coach, Stefano Vukov, and hired Ivanisevic ahead of this season.

Then, just before the Australian Open, Rybakina said Vukov would be rejoining her team — and the WTA Tour said Vukov was provisionally suspended, “pending an independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA code of conduct.”

Ivanisevic coached Novak Djokovic to a dozen Grand Slam titles together before they split in March 2024.