Iga Swiatek wins 400th career match, advances to China Open 4th round. Carlos Alcaraz reaches final in Japan

BEIJING — Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek defeated Camila Osorio for her 400th career win and advanced to the fourth round at the China Open.

Swiatek, who became the first player to register 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events for three consecutive seasons with her straight sets victory of Yuan Yue in the third round, showed no signs of slowing down as she dismantled her Colombian opponent 6-0 in the first set, before Osorio retired from the match in the opening game of the second set.

“For sure, I’m sorry for Camila, because she’s always giving her 100%,” Swiatek said. “But overall, like besides that, I feel like I played good in the first set and really used my game to push Camila.”

Top-seeded Swiatek, who won last week’s Korea Open in Seoul, also has won the French Open four times and the U.S. Open once among her six Grand Slam singles titles, next plays American Emma Navarro.

In earlier third-round matches, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-1 and Marta Kostyuk beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-2. Navarro was leading Lois Boisson 6-2, 1-0 when the French player retired from the match.

Also, fitfh-seeded Jessica Pegula saved three match points before knocking out Emma Raducanu 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-0 to make the fourth round. Raducanu also wasted three match points against Barbora Krejcikova in a second round 4-6, 7-6 (10), 6-1 loss at the Korea Open on Sept 18.

Pegula improved her record against the Briton to 3-1.

In the ATP 500 men’s tournament being held concurrently in Beijing, top-seeded Jannik Sinner cruised into the semifinals with a 6-1, 7-5 defeat of Fabian Marozsan.

The 24-year-old Italian will next play third-seeded Alex de Minaur, who advanced by walkover after his opponent Jakub Mensik retired with injury trailing 4-1 in the first set.

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev plays No. 18 Daniil Medvedev in a quarterfinal match.

Alcaraz to face Fritz

In Tokyo, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down to beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Japan Open for his personal best 66th victory in a season.

“I had a lot of chances in the first set,” Alcaraz said. “I had four break points if I’m not wrong. It’s just about details, so I just tried to be more positive than the first set.”

With the victory, Alcaraz set up a final against second-seeded Taylor Fritz who hit 13 aces on the way to eliminate another American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3.

Fritz beat Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Laver Cup.