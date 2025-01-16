 Skip navigation
Jannik Sinner’s consecutive-set streak ends but he wins his second-round match

  
Published January 16, 2025 01:11 PM
Jannik Sinner

Jan 16, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand during his match against Tristan Schoolkate of Australia in the second round of the men’s singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Jannik Sinner’s consecutive-sets streak ended in the second round of the Australian Open, but he advanced with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 victory over wild-card entry Tristan Schoolkate.

The top-ranked Sinner entered the night having won 29 sets in a row dating to late last season and he dropped the opener against No. 173 Schoolkate, an Australian.

As it is, Sinner extended his unbeaten streak to 16 matches.

He’ll face American Marcos Giron in the third round.