Jannik Sinner’s consecutive-set streak ends but he wins his second-round match

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Jannik Sinner’s consecutive-sets streak ended in the second round of the Australian Open, but he advanced with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 victory over wild-card entry Tristan Schoolkate.

The top-ranked Sinner entered the night having won 29 sets in a row dating to late last season and he dropped the opener against No. 173 Schoolkate, an Australian.

As it is, Sinner extended his unbeaten streak to 16 matches.

He’ll face American Marcos Giron in the third round.