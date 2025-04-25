Joao Fonseca needed a break to adjust to added attention on tour

MADRID — Joao Fonseca needed to rest his mind and reflect on everything happening to him.

It was all too new for the young Brazilian tennis player — the media requests, the new fans, the praise from the top players.

“We felt that it was time to take a pause and reflect about everything that happened,” said the 18-year-old Fonseca, who has been quickly rising through the ATP rankings and is considered one of the sport’s most promising players.

“A lot has changed. I needed time to rest my mind. It was an important break.”

Fonseca, who is up to No. 65 in the world, paused for nearly a month after reaching the third round in Miami. He went back to Rio de Janeiro to practice and try to recharge after playing several tournaments in a row late last year and early this season.

He is playing at the Madrid Open, where he is scheduled to face Tommy Paul in the second round of the ATP 1000 clay-court tournament.

“Now there are a lot of people talking about me...in the media, the Internet,” Fonseca said. “I have to stay grounded and keep working hard to achieve more in tennis. I have to keep focused on my things and not on the expectations from other people.”

Former players Andy Murray and Boris Becker, as well as four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, were among those praising the Brazilian recently.

Fonseca won his first tour title in Buenos Aires in February, becoming the first man born in 2006 or later to win an ATP trophy. He was the 10th youngest champion in ATP Tour history and the youngest South American player to win a title in the ATP Tour era (since 1990).

Fonseca started attracting more attention after winning the Next Gen ATP Finals last December, a tournament that brings together the season’s best players who are 20 or younger. He also made headlines after reaching the second round at the Australian Open this year.

“A lot changed since the Next Gen and the Australian Open,” he said. “I became more well known around the world.”

Fonseca comfortably defeated Elmer Moller, 21, in the first round in Madrid in a match played on center court.

“I’m getting more used to those kind of tournaments and the stadiums,” he said. “Today I was a little bit more experienced than the other guy. It’s difficult to say that because I was younger than him, but I already knew how it was to play on big stadiums, and I think it was his first time and he was a little bit more nervous. I’m feeling a little bit more like of a routine, feeling more adapted on those courts.”

Next Guga?

Fonseca is already an idol to Brazilians, who haven’t had much to cheer in tennis since former world No. 1 Gustavo “Guga” Kuerten, who won the French Open in 1997, 2000 and 2001.

Loud Brazilian fans have been following Fonseca closely across the world, with big crowds at his matches both in Madrid and in Miami this year.

Fonseca said he doesn’t want to be considered the new Guga, though. Instead, he is just trying to stay focused on training hard and on improving.

“Thankfully I have a great foundation, with relatives, friends and coaches who have been helping me keep my feet on the ground and stay humble to keep on working,” he said.