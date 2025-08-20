 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: BMW Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler: ‘No more sandbagging for me’ at East Lake
TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
Wheels in motion: ‘Significant change’ the goal as new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp takes charge
Victor Olofsson
Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
Stafford turning the corner from back injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: BMW Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler: ‘No more sandbagging for me’ at East Lake
TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
Wheels in motion: ‘Significant change’ the goal as new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp takes charge
Victor Olofsson
Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
Stafford turning the corner from back injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kei Nishikori will miss the U.S. Open because of a back injury

  
Published August 20, 2025 02:22 PM

NEW YORK — Kei Nishikori withdrew from the U.S. Open, saying a back injury has not fully healed.

Nishikori was injured in May and pulled out of the French Open. The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan returned for a first-round loss in Cincinnati but said his back isn’t healthy enough to play in New York.

“Hi fans, unfortunately I will not be ready for the U.S. Open yet. I had an MRI taken of my back and it’s not 100% healed yet,” Nishikori wrote in a social media post. “Working hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for the support.”

Nishikori was ranked No. 4 in 2015, the highest by an Asian men’s player but has struggled with injuries in recent years and has fallen to No. 88. He missed the entire 2022 season after a hip injury.

He will be replaced in the draw by a player who loses in the final stages of qualifying.