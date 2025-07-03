 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round
Max Homa ‘didn’t hit one crazy shot’ in career-best opening-round score on PGA Tour
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
New crew chief, same winning ways for Denny Hamlin
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets
Nikolaj Ehlers chooses Carolina Hurricanes, taking NHL’s top free agent off market

Top Clips

nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round
Max Homa ‘didn’t hit one crazy shot’ in career-best opening-round score on PGA Tour
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
New crew chief, same winning ways for Denny Hamlin
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets
Nikolaj Ehlers chooses Carolina Hurricanes, taking NHL’s top free agent off market

Top Clips

nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marin Cilic beats No. 4 Jack Draper to lead the way for the 30-somethings at Wimbledon

  
Published July 3, 2025 03:31 PM

Marin Cilic helped make Thursday a great day for the 30-somethings at Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, stunned fourth-seeded Jack Draper 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in a second-round match on No. 1 Court to eliminate the top British player from the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Cilic is playing at Wimbledon for the first time since 2021 after having two separate knee surgeries over the last two years. But his big serve and ground strokes are still intact, as evidenced by his 16 aces and 53 total winners against Draper.

“In this part of (my) career, to come back to play at this level, in front of this crowd, against Jack, it’s just incredible,” Cilic said.

Cilic was one of seven men aged 33 or older who played at Wimbledon on Thursday. His win means five of them will reach the third round.

Novak Djokovic beat 35-year-old Dan Evans, 34-year-old Grigor Dimitrov ousted Corentin Moutet and 35-year-old Jan-Lennard Struff finished off a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in a match that had been suspended on Wednesday.

Later on, French veteran Gael Monfils — who is 38, like Djokovic — was playing 33-year-old Marton Fucsovics.