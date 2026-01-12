 Skip navigation
Milos Raonic
Former World No. 3 Milos Raonic announces retirement from professional tennis
Kim Mulkey
LSU coach Kim Mulkey taps into Louisiana cooking culture to tighten up the Tigers’ form
Indiana Hoosiers
The Hoosiers’ dominant CFP run could put them in the mix for best of all time... pending a title

Loïs Boisson withdraws from Australian Open with injury

  
Published January 12, 2026 11:20 AM
Lois Boisson

Jun 5, 2025; Paris, FR; Lois Boisson of France returns a shot during her match against Coco Gauff of the United States on day 12 at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

PARIS — French Open semifinalist Loïs Boisson has withdrawn from the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Boisson has been struggling with injuries since a deep run at Roland-Garros last year in her Grand Slam main draw singles debut.

She has not played since the end of September and the No. 35-ranked player said she took the decision to skip the Australian Open to be able to compete “at 100% for the rest of the season.”

In Paris, Boisson beat top-10 players Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

“I tried everything to be ready on time,” she said in a message posted on Instagram. “But I know that rushing can harm my body and my health in the long term especially.”

The Australian Open starts on Jan. 18.