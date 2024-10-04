Muchova ends Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak in China Open quarterfinals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats - NLDS Game 1
ISPS Handa - Championship - Day One
Japan’s Rintaro Nakano leads at weather-delayed Asia-Pacific Amateur
MLB: Washington Nationals at Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics 2024 MLB season recap: Mason Miller and Brent Rooker shine in A’s final season in Oakland

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241004.jpg
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
nbc_ffhh_dennyseg_241004.jpg
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
nbc_dps_kirkcousins_241004.jpg
Cousins breaks down Falcons’ OT win vs. Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats - NLDS Game 1
ISPS Handa - Championship - Day One
Japan’s Rintaro Nakano leads at weather-delayed Asia-Pacific Amateur
MLB: Washington Nationals at Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics 2024 MLB season recap: Mason Miller and Brent Rooker shine in A’s final season in Oakland

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241004.jpg
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
nbc_ffhh_dennyseg_241004.jpg
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
nbc_dps_kirkcousins_241004.jpg
Cousins breaks down Falcons’ OT win vs. Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Muchova ends Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak in China Open quarterfinals

  
Published October 4, 2024 11:22 AM
Karolina Muchova

Sept 5 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Karolina Muchova (CZE) hits to Jessica Pegula (USA) on day eleven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

BEIJING — Karolina Muchova ended second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 victory in the China Open quarterfinals.

The 49th-ranked Muchova saved set points in the first set and came from 4-2 down in the third to win in 2 hours, 46 minutes.

It was the third consecutive time that Muchova, a U.S. Open semifinalist, has won against the three-time major winner and the Czech player now leads their head-to-head series 3-1.

Sabalenka’s streak had started with a title at Cincinnati in August and continued with a run to the championship at the U.S. Open. She also won the Australian Open earlier in the year. She also had a previous career-best streak of 15 wins across the 2020-21 seasons.

Muchova will meet either Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen or Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the semifinals.

Shanghai Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas and American duo Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul all eased through their second-round matches with straight-sets victories at the Shanghai Masters.

The 12th-ranked Tsitsipas, who lost in the first round at the Japan Open, had a stern test against Kei Nishikori but prevailed 7-6 (6), 6-4 in 105 minutes to avenge his defeat to the Japanese at the Montreal Masters in August.

Tsitsipas will play Alexandre Muller of France in the third round. Muller beat 18th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-2, with the Canadian having now lost the opening match at four of his last five tour-level tournaments.

The 16th-ranked Shelton, who made the quarterfinals in Shanghai last year, hit 11 aces as he advanced past Denis Shapavalov of Canada 6-3, 7-5.

Compatriot Tommy Paul, seeded 11th, needed barely an hour to rout Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-1, 6-3. Paul will play 19th-seeded Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

Another American, Alex Michelson, beat rising Chinese star Bu Yunchaokete 6-3, 6-4 in a first-round match which had been pushed back because of Bu’s semifinal run at the China Open.

Fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev opens his tournament against Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil.

The 32 seeded players received a first-round bye, including top-ranked Jannik Sinner and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who met in the the China Open final. Sinner starts against Taro Daniel of Japan, and Alcaraz faces Shang Juncheng of China.