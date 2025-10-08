 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phoenix Mercury
Mercury down 2-0 to Aces in WNBA Finals, but expanded best-of-seven format gives them hope
Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur wins 50th match of the season to reach quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Wuhan Open, Naomi Osaka loses to Linda Noskova

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_herbertkoco_251008.jpg
Herbert has a ‘dream matchup’ against the Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_playernews_251008.jpg
Flacco a ‘significant’ upgrade for the Bengals
nbc_fnia_lionschiefs_251008.jpg
Chiefs need ‘maximum effort’ to take down Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phoenix Mercury
Mercury down 2-0 to Aces in WNBA Finals, but expanded best-of-seven format gives them hope
Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur wins 50th match of the season to reach quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Wuhan Open, Naomi Osaka loses to Linda Noskova

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_herbertkoco_251008.jpg
Herbert has a ‘dream matchup’ against the Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_playernews_251008.jpg
Flacco a ‘significant’ upgrade for the Bengals
nbc_fnia_lionschiefs_251008.jpg
Chiefs need ‘maximum effort’ to take down Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Novak Djokovic overcomes fatigue and humidity to reach Shanghai quarterfinals

  
Published October 8, 2025 12:13 PM
Novak Djokovic

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia competes in the Men’s singles round of 16 match against Jaume Munar of Spain on Day 9 of 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Center on October 7, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after losing the second set but recovered to beat Jaume Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in hot and humid conditions at the Shanghai Masters.

After losing a long rally by sending a forehand wide to end the second set, Djokovic slumped to the ground and remained sprawled on his back with his forearm over his eyes for several seconds. He then slowly sat up and rested his head between his legs before he was helped back to his chair by a trainer.

He was given medical treatment in his chair before the start of the third set but then broke Munar straight away after his opponent missed a simple overhead when leading 40-15.

The 38-year-old Djokovic declined to do the traditional on-court interview after the match but wrote on X: “Tough day at the office. Very challenging physically.”

The win made Djokovic the oldest man to reach the last eight at an ATP Masters 1000 event — two months older than Roger Federer was when he reached the quarterfinals in Shanghai in 2019.

Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 41st Masters title.

He will next face Zizou Bergs of Belgium.

Tenth-seeded Holger Rune also came through a tough challenge, defeating big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3.