Pegula saves 5 match points to beat Kalinskaya in Berlin final

  
Published June 24, 2024 10:53 AM
Jessica Pegula

23 June 2024, Berlin: Tennis: WTA Tour, singles, women, quarterfinals. Kalinskaya (Russia) - Pegula (USA). Jessica Pegula in action. Photo: Hannes P. Albert/dpa (Photo by Hannes P Albert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

BERLIN — Jessica Pegula saved five match points before beating Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (0), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Berlin Ladies Open.

“I played some really good tennis this week and I feel like I beat some really good girls, especially on grass,” the American said after her first WTA title this year and fifth of her career. “To be able to gut out a win like that is cool.”

It was also Pegula’s first career title on grass.

Pegula resumed her suspended semifinal match against top-seeded Coco Gauff to win four of five points and prevail 7-5, 7-6 (2). Rain had interrupted the second-set tiebreaker.