 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Facing elimination, slumping Dodgers shake up lineup again before pivotal Game 6 in Toronto
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Media Day
No. 18 USC’s Jazzy Davidson heads list of potential impact freshmen in women’s college basketball
Syndication: Stockton Record
Denver joining West Coast Conference, which is looking to expand to 12 schools

Top Clips

nbc_horse_juvfillies_251031.jpg
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
JuvenileTurfSprintMPX.jpg
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Facing elimination, slumping Dodgers shake up lineup again before pivotal Game 6 in Toronto
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Media Day
No. 18 USC’s Jazzy Davidson heads list of potential impact freshmen in women’s college basketball
Syndication: Stockton Record
Denver joining West Coast Conference, which is looking to expand to 12 schools

Top Clips

nbc_horse_juvfillies_251031.jpg
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
JuvenileTurfSprintMPX.jpg
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sinner ousts Shelton and joins Auger-Aliassime, Bublik in Paris semifinals

  
Published October 31, 2025 06:22 PM

PARIS — Jannik Sinner dismissed Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters semifinals for the first time on Friday and move closer to regaining the world No. 1 ranking.

Sinner’s seventh straight win over the American also extended his indoor winning streak to 24 dating to November 2023.

If Sinner takes the Paris title, his first Masters trophy of the year, he will return to No. 1 on Monday.

He next faces defending champion Alexander Zverev or 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev, who met late Friday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime ended wild card Valentin Vacherot’s impressive run in Paris by 6-2, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

Vacherot had won his previous 10 Masters matches — including his first title in Shanghai this month — but Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for the Monegasque player as he advanced to his fourth Masters semifinal.

Auger-Aliassime has reached 10 tour-level semifinals this season, going on to win titles in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels.

The Canadian will next meet Alexander Bublik after the Kazakh ousted sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 without dropping serve.

Bublik has won 30 of 37 matches since the French Open and four titles, and he’s the first Kazakh to reach a Masters semifinal.