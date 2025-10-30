 Skip navigation
Sinner reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals and stays on course for No. 1 ranking, Zverev wins

  
Published October 30, 2025 06:21 PM
Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Day 4

NANTERRE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 30: Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts in the Men’s Singles Third Round match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during day four of the Rolex Paris Masters 2025 on October 30, 2025 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PARIS — Jannik Sinner beat Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1 in the third round of the Paris Masters on Thursday to extend his indoor winning streak to 23 matches and maintain his chances of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking.

The four-time Grand Slam champion needs to win the tournament to take the top spot from Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner’s quarterfinal opponent on Friday will be Ben Shelton.

The fifth-seeded American beat 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-3 to secure his place in the eight-man, season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Sinner is chasing a fifth title of the year and 23rd overall. He won an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna last Sunday despite having cramps.

“Hopefully, I can recover physically, which is my main priority” Sinner said ahead of his eighth match against Shelton. “Today was a great match and a great performance from my side.”

He leads Shelton 6-1 overall.

Meanwhile, defending champion Alexander Zverev downed 15th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-4.

The third-seeded German won on his first match point with an ace and next takes on 11th-seeded Daniil Medvedev, the 2020 champion.

They meet for the 22nd time in an often intense rivalry, which Medvedev leads 14-7 having won their past five encounters.

Vacherot keeps going

There seems to be no stopping the 40th-ranked Valentin Vacherot, who reached another Masters quarterfinal by beating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Already this month, Vacherot made a stunning run from the qualifiers to win the Shanghai Masters for his first career title, after entering it ranked 240th.

He downed 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and beat his own cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.

“I never expected it,” Vacherot said. “Good thing that I keep going here, maybe enjoying the matches even more than in Shanghai.”

Vacherot, who is from Monaco, beat Rinderknech again in the second round here in Paris, setting up a match against Norrie after the British player eliminated Alcaraz.

Vacherot had five aces and saved all five break points against Norrie, who dropped serve once.

Vacherot next faces ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who rallied past Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Victory maintained Auger-Aliassime’s chances of reaching the eight-man, season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Other matches

Fourth-seeded American Taylor Fritz lost 7-6 (5), 6-2 to No. 13 seed Alexander Bublik; No. 6 Alex De Minaur won 6-2, 6-2 against 2018 champion Karen Khachanov; and Medvedev reached his 25th Masters quarterfinal with a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego.

Race to Turin

De Minaur qualified for the ATP Finals for the second consecutive season and Shelton for the first time, leaving one spot left.

Auger-Aliassime will leapfrog Lorenzo Musetti only if he reaches the final in Paris.