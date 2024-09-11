 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup
notre-dame-football
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Best bets: Odds, game preview, expert predictions, player news, and stats
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Diamond League Final: Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each enter 2 races

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xfinitybigconnections_240911.jpg
Unpacking the history of the Apple Cup
nbc_fnia_calebstroud_240911.jpg
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
nbc_fnia_rookieqbs_240911.jpg
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup
notre-dame-football
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Best bets: Odds, game preview, expert predictions, player news, and stats
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Diamond League Final: Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each enter 2 races

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xfinitybigconnections_240911.jpg
Unpacking the history of the Apple Cup
nbc_fnia_calebstroud_240911.jpg
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
nbc_fnia_rookieqbs_240911.jpg
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevisan settles a score against Dolehide and advances in Guadalajara

  
Published September 11, 2024 01:04 PM
Martina Trevisan

Jul 1, 2024; London, United Kingdom, Martina Trevisan (ITA) serves against Madison Keys (USA (not pictured) in a ladies singles match on day 1 in The Championships Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

GUADALAJARA, México — Martina Trevisan settled a score against eighth-seeded Caroline Dolehide with a 6-3, 6-2 win to advance at the Guadalajara Open.

Trevisan, who lost to Dolehide a year ago in the Guadalajara quarterfinals, will next play local favorite Renata Zarazua.

“Today I came to the court with a lot of energy,” Trevisan said. “For me maybe it was revenge and tomorrow I must be ready for Renata. I have played twice against her this year. I know her very well.”

Marie Bouzkova beat Alexandra Eala 6-2, 6-2 to advance to a second-round match against Lucrezia Stefanini, who ousted Ana Sofía Sánchez 6-0, 3-6, 6-2.

The sixth-seeded Bouzkova made the semifinals in Guadalajara a year ago before losing to eventual champion Maria Sakkari.

In a late match, Marina Stakusic downed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-4 to set up a meeting against top seed Jelena Ostapenko, who is coming off a U.S. Open doubles title victory with Lyudmyla Kichenok.

American Ashlyn Krueger defeated Tatjana Maria 7-5, 6-2 and will next face fifth-seeded Magdalena Frech, who prevailed 6-4, 6-4 over Emina Bektas.

In other results, Ena Shibahara beat Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 7-6 (4) to move into a second-round match against No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia.