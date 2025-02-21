 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 14 Michigan State at No. 12 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Media Day
Legacy Motor Club seeks to build off Daytona 500 success at Atlanta and beyond

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_usc_jujumix_250220.jpg
Relive JuJu’s best moments from USC’s win over MSU
nbc_soc_usacolhls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Colombia vs. USWNT (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_gmvdav_250220.jpg
Highlights: Davidson takes down George Mason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 14 Michigan State at No. 12 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Media Day
Legacy Motor Club seeks to build off Daytona 500 success at Atlanta and beyond

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_usc_jujumix_250220.jpg
Relive JuJu’s best moments from USC’s win over MSU
nbc_soc_usacolhls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Colombia vs. USWNT (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_gmvdav_250220.jpg
Highlights: Davidson takes down George Mason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Castle may runaway with NBA Rookie of the Year

February 21, 2025 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess how Spurs guard Stephon Castle's usage will be affected by Victor Wembanyama's absence and whether anyone can challenge him for NBA Rookie of the Year.
Up Next
nbc_bte_rookieofyear_250220.jpg
3:13
Castle may runaway with NBA Rookie of the Year
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wembanyadpoy_250220.jpg
4:08
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wembanyamaspurs_250220.jpg
2:20
How Wembanyama’s injury alters NBA betting markets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_florida_250219.jpg
2:58
‘Seriously consider’ Gators to make the Final Four
Now Playing
nbc_bte_flagg_250219.jpg
2:54
Flagg’s current Wooden Award price ‘is a steal’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wis_250219.jpg
3:24
Badgers offer inviting prices amid winning streak
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
3:54
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP
Now Playing
nbc_bte_powellmip_250218.jpg
5:12
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clutchpoty_250218.jpg
4:32
Young deserves Clutch Player of Year over Jokic
Now Playing
nbc_bte_aaronjudge_250217.jpg
4:04
Yankees’ Judge tops betting market for 2025 AL MVP
Now Playing