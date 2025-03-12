Fat Perez buries long putt at TPC Sawgrass's 17th

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_butvsprovhls_250312.jpg
Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Georgia Tech vs Virginia
Interim coach Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Minnesota vs Northwestern
Martinelli scores 28 and Northwestern beats Minnesota 72-64 to begin the Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcp_supergroupexp_250312.jpg
Who will stand out in The Players super group?
nbc_cbb_lasalleumass_250312.jpg
Highlights: McKeithan carries La Salle over UMass
nbc_cbb_dunphyintv_250312.jpg
Dunphy: La Salle ‘found a way’ to beat UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_butvsprovhls_250312.jpg
Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Georgia Tech vs Virginia
Interim coach Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Minnesota vs Northwestern
Martinelli scores 28 and Northwestern beats Minnesota 72-64 to begin the Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcp_supergroupexp_250312.jpg
Who will stand out in The Players super group?
nbc_cbb_lasalleumass_250312.jpg
Highlights: McKeithan carries La Salle over UMass
nbc_cbb_dunphyintv_250312.jpg
Dunphy: La Salle ‘found a way’ to beat UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fat Perez buries long putt at TPC Sawgrass's 17th

March 12, 2025 07:15 PM
Fat Perez makes it look easy on the TPC Sawgrass's 17th green, nailing a long putt and hitting the Euro step celebration.