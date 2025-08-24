Watch Now
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
Golf Central showcases some of Keegan Bradley's 'fiery' Round 3 play at the Tour Championship before hearing from him about the difficulties of whether or not he should select himself for the Ryder Cup team.
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central from the Tour Championship to talk names and how frequently Round 3 heard the wrong ones said, between Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and even Todd himself.
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
The Golf Central crew break down the difficulty of East Lake's 15th hole before Johnson Wagner attempts Keegan Bradley's and Sam Burns' shots from the green.
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
Golf Central unpacks Tommy Fleetwood's 'candid' comments in the media center as he seeks his first win in 12 PGA Tour seasons before hearing from Fleetwood about his putting and weathering the tough conditions.
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
Johnson Wagner breaks down the 15th hole at East Lake Golf Course, explaining why weather will play a huge factor during the Tour Championship.
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
Johnson Wagner proved just how impressive Russell Henley's bunker shot on Hole 1 of the Tour Championship was and explains the technique that goes into such a complex shot.
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to report on Scottie Scheffler's composed reaction after just an above average Round 2 at the Tour Championship.
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
Golf Central examines how Russell Henley finished atop the Tour Championship leaderboard after Thursday's first round, where he displayed "exceptional" approach and reminded the golf world of his elite abilities.
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
Todd Lewis catches up with Keegan Bradley about the budding chemistry between members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team and how he plans to make captain picks before Golf Central debates the top candidates in front of him.
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
U.S. Amateur semifinalist Niall Shiels Donegan joins Golf Central to talk about the hometown boost he got at the U.S. Amateur and how his deep run has changed his perspective of his game.