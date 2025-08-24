 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 U.S. Senior Women's Open
Morgan, Kelepouris, McBride tied for lead in U.S. Senior Women’s Open
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Sizing up what potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks must do Sunday at East Lake
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Third Round
Canada’s Brooke Henderson shares lead entering finale at CPKC Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_250823.jpg
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections

August 23, 2025 08:26 PM
Golf Central showcases some of Keegan Bradley's 'fiery' Round 3 play at the Tour Championship before hearing from him about the difficulties of whether or not he should select himself for the Ryder Cup team.
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
2:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
5:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
7:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
4:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
5:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
7:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
4:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
6:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
7:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
3:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
Now Playing

nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
golf_marco.jpg
05:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
06:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250815.jpg
02:45
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
05:17
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions

nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_250823.jpg
01:27
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
nbc_mx_450recap_250823.jpg
09:59
Jett caps championship season with Budds Creek win
nbc_mx_250recap_250823.jpg
09:24
Deegan stands atop 250 class at Budds Creek
szn_in_review.jpg
08:08
Pro Motocross 2025 season in review
women_s_mx_budds_creek.jpg
03:55
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Finale, Budds Creek
nbc_moto_shimodaintv_250823.jpg
45
Shimoda hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
nbc_moto_250and450hl_250823.jpg
20:04
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 11, Budds Creek
nbc_golf_lpgacpkcrd3_250823.jpg
09:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250823.jpg
46
Kitchen finding something after MX struggles
nbc_moto_deeganintvpostwin_250923.jpg
01:42
Deegan stands on business in Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cantlay_intrv_250823.jpg
01:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
nbc_moto_cooperintvc_250823.jpg
01:09
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek
pilot_challenge_vir.jpg
14:37
HLs: Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix
jlawrence.jpg
46
Jett ‘happy with the season’ after Budds Creek
nbc_moto_hlawrenceintv_250823.jpg
44
Lawrence’s Moto win ‘a good way to end season’
nbc_golf_sam_burn_250823v3.jpg
38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
nbc_imsa_virquals_250823.jpg
07:10
Qualifying highlights: Michelin GT Challenge, VIR
nbc_imsa_hawksworth_250823.jpg
53
Hawksworth ‘very, very happy’ after qualifying lap
nbc_imsa_altoe_250823.jpg
01:15
Altoe on VIR pole: ‘We have been working so hard’
nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
01:51
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_cyc_vueltastage1hl_250823.jpg
22:44
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 1
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250823.jpg
02:29
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
09:41
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_pl_artetasoundreax_250823.jpg
04:24
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250823.jpg
01:15
Deegan clinches title: ‘When I want to win, I win’
nbc_pl_farkeintv_250823.jpg
02:34
Farke: Arsenal were better side in 5-0 domination