Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Round Two
Pavon, Yu highlight Aon Swing 5 exemptions for Pebble
LPGA Drive On Championship - Round Three
Eagle-birdie finish gives Korda 4-shot lead in hometown event
Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Prize-money payout: What Pavon and Co. earned at Farmers

Top Clips

nbc_gc_jaegerdiscussion_240127.jpg
Jaegar’s ‘fearless’ driving helped him at Farmers
nbc_gc_pavoninterview_240127.jpg
Pavon: ‘I had an entire country behind me’
nbc_golf_farmersfinalroundhl_240127.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4

Watch Now

Pavon gets life-changing win at the Farmers'

January 27, 2024 08:13 PM
Matthieu Pavon becomes the first Frenchman to win a PGA Tour event since 1921 and Golf Central takes a look at the turning points of his final round and his future.
nbc_gc_jaegerdiscussion_240127.jpg
4:28
Jaegar’s ‘fearless’ driving helped him at Farmers
nbc_gc_pavoninterview_240127.jpg
4:01
Pavon: ‘I had an entire country behind me’
nbc_golf_gc_chambleeondunlap_240125.jpg
3:36
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
nbc_golf_gc_finauballspeed_240124.jpg
2:40
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayanalysis_240124.jpg
3:18
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
nbc_gc_halsuttonintv_240120.jpg
6:13
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf
nbc_gc_mitsubishielectricrnd2_240119.jpg
2:23
Highlight: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_gc_jackburkejrobituary_241019.jpg
4:48
The life of Jack Burke Jr.
nbc_golf_gc_ripjackburkejr_240119.jpg
2:24
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
nbc_golf_deserclassicrd1hl_240118.jpg
2:33
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
