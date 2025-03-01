 Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Three
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Sunday’s final round at PGA National
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's - Michigan State at USC
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John’s beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985

nbc_horse_fountofyouthrace_250301.jpg
Sovereignty rallies in Fountain of Youth Stakes
nbc_golf_lpgaround3_250301.jpg
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 3
oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fowler 'on his way back' at Cognizant Classic

March 1, 2025 06:22 PM
Rickie Fowler finishes his third round three shots back of the lead at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and he recaps his day after "hanging in there" with hopes to clean up his mistakes on Sunday.
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
4:04
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2
nbc_golf_clantonreax_250228.jpg
6:56
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_dalev2_250228.jpg
2:07
Whitnell defies odds, cards two aces in one round
nbc_golf_knappreax_250227.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour players react to Knapp’s 59 at Cognizant
nbc_golf_knapphighlights_250227.jpg
5:58
HLs: Knapp posts historic 59 at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_fowlerhit_250226.jpg
6:21
What is in store for Fowler’s future?
nbc_golf_dolchintv_250225.jpg
7:30
Nicklaus couple ‘the driving force’ of Cognizant
LukeTheNuke.jpg
5:00
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton
nbc_golf_womenscollege_250224.jpg
2:59
Terrific depth defines Stanford, FSU women’s golf
nbc_golf_mexopenrd4_250223.jpg
5:42
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
