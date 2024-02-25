 Skip navigation
Houston Astros v Washington Nationals
Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Why Knapp, a former bouncer, got emotional after building big lead in Mexico

nbc_cbb_gmuvsloy_240224__108182.jpg
MBB Highlights: Loyola trounces George Mason
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Xfinity_Thumb.jpg
Hill saves enough fuel to win in OT at Atlanta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win

February 24, 2024 07:34 PM
In just his ninth start on the PGA Tour, rookie Jake Knapp takes a four-shot lead into the final round at the Mexico Open. After Rd. 3, Knapp opens up about the impact of his grandfather on his golf game.
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenrd3analysisv2_240224.jpg
6:53
Knapp playing with ‘great tempo’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenfeaturev2_240224.jpg
2:09
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
2:04
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
1:34
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dp_magicalkenyard2hl_240223.jpg
1:06
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_pgachamps_trophyhassan2rd2hl_240223.jpg
1:46
HLs: PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailandrd2hl_240223.jpg
1:39
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_firstteemexico_240223.jpg
2:29
First Tee Mexico teaches ‘golf as a tool for life’
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortiz_240223.jpg
2:18
Ortiz progressing after strong Mexico Open Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_grouposalinasara_240222.jpg
2:15
ARA providing resources to rising golfers
