 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

detry_six_putts_screengrab.jpg
Six putts on the sixth hole for Detry en route to 80 at Cognizant
ATHLETICS-WORLD-INDOOR-2024
Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser take gold to open world indoors
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Full field for the PGA Tour’s opposite-event Puerto Rico Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizantrd2hilites_240301.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
oly_atmsp_indoorworlds_v2_240301.jpg
Crouser’s win completes his gold-medal collection
nbc_draft_tracyint_240301.jpg
How Tracy Jr.'s WR background shapes his game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

detry_six_putts_screengrab.jpg
Six putts on the sixth hole for Detry en route to 80 at Cognizant
ATHLETICS-WORLD-INDOOR-2024
Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser take gold to open world indoors
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Full field for the PGA Tour’s opposite-event Puerto Rico Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizantrd2hilites_240301.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
oly_atmsp_indoorworlds_v2_240301.jpg
Crouser’s win completes his gold-medal collection
nbc_draft_tracyint_240301.jpg
How Tracy Jr.'s WR background shapes his game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention

March 1, 2024 06:21 PM
Rory McIlroy was fading out of contention in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic, but the Bear Trap is where his fortunes turned. Golf Central breaks down the day that got him back in the thick of things at PGA National.
Up Next
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240301.jpg
6:42
LIV’s ‘strategy’ with Kim remains unclear
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hsbcdaytwohighlights_240301.jpg
2:15
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240229.jpg
3:24
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryintv_240229.jpg
6:42
McIlroy off to ‘solid start’ at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
3:29
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
Now Playing
nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
5:25
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
Now Playing
nbc_gc_kirkandcoleintvs_240227.jpg
5:32
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_jimnantzintv_240226.jpg
18:42
Nantz discusses Alzheimer’s work, golf love, more
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskemexicoopen_240226.jpg
1:45
Highlights: Best shots from Mexico Open at Vidanta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_knappdeskintv_240225.jpg
11:49
Knapp details road to his first PGA Tour victory
Now Playing