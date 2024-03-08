 Skip navigation
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2
Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel come back with Tyr Pro Series wins
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Good form beats out bad track record for Lowry at Bay Hill
Puerto Rico Open - Round One
Rookie Highsmith shares lead at suspended Puerto Rico Open

oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Dressel takes home 100m butterfly win in Westmont
oly_sww200f_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Manuel hangs on to win 200m free in Westmont
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1reax_240307__831993.jpg
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2
Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel come back with Tyr Pro Series wins
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Good form beats out bad track record for Lowry at Bay Hill
Puerto Rico Open - Round One
Rookie Highsmith shares lead at suspended Puerto Rico Open

oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Dressel takes home 100m butterfly win in Westmont
oly_sww200f_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Manuel hangs on to win 200m free in Westmont
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1reax_240307__831993.jpg
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McIlroy 'did not have the answer' at API Rd. 1

March 7, 2024 07:42 PM
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how he struggled with his putter at Bay Hill.
nbc_golf_gcp_viktorhovlandhit_240307.jpg
5:58
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
nbc_golf_pgaboardchange_240306.jpg
2:40
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
nbc_gc_eckroatraction3_240304.jpg
6:10
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
6:24
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
nbc_gc_lpgahsbc_rd4highlights_240303.jpg
2:30
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_woodsbobjones_240303.jpg
3:47
Woods named USGA’s 2024 Bob Jones Award recipient
nbc_golf_mcilroylites_240302.jpg
6:20
Rory’s best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_lpga_240302.jpg
3:00
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_bestandworstofbeartrap_240301.jpg
6:02
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
nbc_golf_mcilroycognizantrd2_240301.jpg
6:39
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
