McIlroy 'did not have the answer' at API Rd. 1
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how he struggled with his putter at Bay Hill.
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
Hear from Viktor Hovland on trying to rebuild confidence during a slow start to the 2024 PGA Tour season and switching swing coaches again. Then, Golf Central argues Hovland's frequent changes may be hurting his game.
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
Todd Lewis reports on the creation of the PGA Tour Enterprises Board of Directors and the expansion of the PGA Tour Policy Board from 12 to 14 members, with Joe Ogilvie joining both boards.
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
The Golf Central crew react to Austin Eckroat's first PGA Tour win at the Cognizant Classic, discussing how he was able to stay even keel in Monday's victory.
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Kira K. Dixon provides an update after the final round of the Cognizant Classic could not be completed due to inclement weather and will resume on Monday, as well as an interview with leader Austin Eckroat.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
Our team recaps Round 4 of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship, where Hannah Green came out with the victory.
Woods named USGA’s 2024 Bob Jones Award recipient
Golf Central dives into Tiger Woods' career accomplishments, setbacks and more as he receives the USGA 2024 Bob Jones Award.
Rory’s best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Golf Central analyzes Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 3 of the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from day three of the HSBC Women's World Championship, where Ayaka Furue leads the pack heading into the final round.
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
Golf Central breaks down the best and worst moments from the Bear Trap stretch at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, taking place at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
Rory McIlroy was fading out of contention in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic, but the Bear Trap is where his fortunes turned. Golf Central breaks down the day that got him back in the thick of things at PGA National.