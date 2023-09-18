 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Sunday Aftermath: Anthony Richardson’s injury, Nacu’s dominance and much more
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians place rookie pitcher Tanner Bibee on injured list, ending right-hander’s solid season
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics stars compete this week for world championships spots

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_hamlinvillain_230918.jpg
Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title
nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
JL.jpg
Logano, Harvick eliminated from Cup playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ryder Cup 2023 Player Spotlight: Collin Morikawa

September 18, 2023 11:39 AM
Collin Morikawa is consistent and opportunistically clutch when it counts, and his experience as a rookie during the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will pay dividends during the 44th edition in Rome.
