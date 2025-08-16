Watch Now
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
Scottie Scheffler discusses his third-round at the BMW Championship that included a situation involving rules officials, saying he could be "a little bit more accurate" but "did a really good job of staying patient."
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
Entering the final round of the BMW Championship, there are many players who need strong performances to advance to the Tour Championship next week, including Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Harry Hall and Taylor Pendrith.
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
Robert MacIntyre talks about battling the course and feisty fans in the third round of the BMW Championship.
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre reflects on his unbelievable first two rounds at the BMW Championship, sharing what he has been able to do well at Caves Valley Golf Club and discussing how recent changes have impacted his performance.
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler speaks after the second round of the BMW Championship in Maryland, reflecting on playing with Rory McIlroy, trailing Robert MacIntyre by five strokes and staying focused on a course with wider fairways.
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Danish golfer Nicolai Højgaard holed out for eagle at the 12th hole during the first round of the Danish Golf Championship. As if that was not impressive enough, he holed out for eagle once again just two holes later.
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
Golf Central presents their hot takes for notable fall events, from who they believe will hoist the Ryder Cup to the state of the Top 100.
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
Steve Sands joins Golf Central to recap the "awesome" week in Memphis, highlighting Justin Rose's work ethic and why Tommy Fleetwood will be back before diving into the FedExCup Playoffs and Ryder Cup.
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
Despite things being "a lot different" without caddie Ted Scott in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler shares why he built plenty of "confidence" despite not winning the tournament.
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
Golf Central examines the FedEx Cup bubble following Sunday's final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, highlighting outlooks for those advancing in the top 50, including Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and more.
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
Despite falling just short to Justin Rose in a thrilling playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun once again reminded the golf world of his resilience and why his "remarkable" year shouldn't go unnoticed.