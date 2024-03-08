Watch Now
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Scottie Scheffler spent time on the green after an improved putting day helped him tie for the Arnold Palmer Invitational lead on Friday. Golf Central breaks down the steps he's taking to improve that aspect of his game.
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Smylie Kaufman's "Friday Happy Hour" at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational featured jokes, insights and insults with appearances from Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Brian Harman joins Golf Central to break down his strong Round 2 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and discuss how he has been able to build on his 2023 success.
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Brandel Chamblee explains the mechanics behind Scottie Scheffler's ball striking and Todd Lewis provides the latest on Scheffler's efforts to get better on the green.
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how he struggled with his putter at Bay Hill.
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
Hear from Viktor Hovland on trying to rebuild confidence during a slow start to the 2024 PGA Tour season and switching swing coaches again. Then, Golf Central argues Hovland's frequent changes may be hurting his game.
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
Todd Lewis reports on the creation of the PGA Tour Enterprises Board of Directors and the expansion of the PGA Tour Policy Board from 12 to 14 members, with Joe Ogilvie joining both boards.
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
The Golf Central crew react to Austin Eckroat's first PGA Tour win at the Cognizant Classic, discussing how he was able to stay even keel in Monday's victory.
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Kira K. Dixon provides an update after the final round of the Cognizant Classic could not be completed due to inclement weather and will resume on Monday, as well as an interview with leader Austin Eckroat.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
Our team recaps Round 4 of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship, where Hannah Green came out with the victory.