 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle%20Kirkwood%20-%20Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m76620.jpg
Kyle Kirkwood hopes to continue riding the ‘Wave of Success’ on the streets of Long Beach
Indy 500 results points
‘Charter-ing’ a course for IndyCar’s future
The Chevron Championship - Round One
Korda catches fire late, just 2 off early Chevron lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
nbc_golf_chevronfullrd1hls_240418.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle%20Kirkwood%20-%20Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m76620.jpg
Kyle Kirkwood hopes to continue riding the ‘Wave of Success’ on the streets of Long Beach
Indy 500 results points
‘Charter-ing’ a course for IndyCar’s future
The Chevron Championship - Round One
Korda catches fire late, just 2 off early Chevron lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
nbc_golf_chevronfullrd1hls_240418.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets

April 18, 2024 08:19 PM
The Golf Central crew discuss Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler dominating the LPGA and PGA Tour, respectively, at the same time -- and how much their dominance motivates each other.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
3:28
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
2:10
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_valeroround3litesstudio_240406.jpg
3:16
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240406.jpg
1:34
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
2:37
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroyintrv_240405.jpg
1:04
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethseg_240404.jpg
4:08
Spieth recaps ‘frustrating’ Round 1 at Valero
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryseg_240404.jpg
5:53
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
4:23
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Now Playing
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
4:31
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Now Playing