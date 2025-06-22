Watch Now
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
Watch highlights from the dramatic final round and playoff between Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steven Alker in the PGA Tour Champions' third major of the year, the Kaulig Companies Championship.
Up Next
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
Lee: Used 'reverse psychology' to win KPMG Women's
Minjee Lee joins Golf Central to explain what got her through the final round of the KPMG Women's Championship, looking back on some key shots and getting emotional when her brother, Min Woo, congratulated her.
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
Keegan Bradley relives some of the key shots in his Travelers Championship win before revealing that the win -- and his elite play this year -- changes his thought process on whether he'd pick himself for the Ryder Cup.
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
Lee 'kept it together,' showed mettle for KPMG win
Golf Central reacts to Minjee Lee's 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship win, praising her championship mettle and wondering whether she can complete the career grand slam this year.
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the PGA Tour Champions' third major, the Kaulig Companies Championship, at Firestone South.
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
Lee's 3 under KPMG Women's Round 3 'remarkable'
Golf Central reacts to the impressive 3-under 69 that Minjee Lee posted despite brutal winds in Round 3 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship before catching up with the 54-hole leader.
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
Thompson proud of resolve after 'nightmare' start
Lexi Thompson reflects on bouncing back from a first-hole triple bogey to go even-par the rest of the way in windy conditions, before looking ahead to Sunday's final round.
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
Golf Central explains how Tommy Fleetwood showed off his complete game in Round 3 of the Travelers Championship, before hearing from the 54-hole leader seeking his first PGA Tour win.
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
Intense winds test KPMG Women's field in Round 3
Wild gusts of wind defined the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Watch the wreckage and hear from the field after an extremely challenging day at PGA Frisco.
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
Unpacking 'brutal' course setup at PGA Frisco
Beth Ann Nichols discusses conversations around the course setup at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the Mel Reid saying the setup is failing to showcase the abilities of the LPGA's best.