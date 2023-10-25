Watch Now
Vandy men beat UNC in St Andrews Links Collegiate
Golf Central gives their analysis of Vanderbilt's victory over North Carolina at the Old Course in the St Andrews Links Collegiate.
Highlights: Asia-Pacific Amateur Champ., Round 2
Check out the best moments and highlights from the second round of action at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Melbourne, Australia.
Highlights: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Round 2
Look back at the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club, where a trio of golfers hold a share of the lead after play was suspended.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club and hear from Jasmine Suwannapura, Rose Zhang and Celine Boutier recapping their days.
Vu’s major success has her leading Rolex rankings
The Golf Central crew evaluates the Rolex Player of the Year standings, where Lilia Vu is in the driver's seat.
Highlights: Asia-Pacific Amateur Champ., Round 1
Check out the best moments and highlights from the first round of action at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Melbourne, Australia.
Zhang won’t be a victim of expectations
Rose Zhang's mistake-free opening round at the Maybank Championship shows why she will continue to be a force as she continues to acclimate to the LPGA Tour.
Langer: Champions record, Ryder Cup history and future
Bernhard Langer joins Golf Central to discuss the upcoming Timbertech Championship and his success this season on the PGA Tour Champions.
NAACP holds Calvin Peete Golf Celebration
The 2023 Calvin Peete Golf Celebration was held by the NAACP to honor the late legend and highlight HBCU men's and women's golfers.
What’s up next for NCAA golf, PGA Tour University?
The Golf Central crew takes a look at the PGA Tour University rankings before previewing what's next on the collegiate golf scene.