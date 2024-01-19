 Skip navigation
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Osaka
Ava Ziegler withdraws from figure skating nationals to focus on Four Continents
Athletics - Olympics: Day 8
Jeff Henderson, Olympic long jump champion, transitions to coaching
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Divisional Round and more

nbc_pl_mcintyreroyalrumbleintv_240119.jpg
McIntyre details rise of football fandom in U.S.
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_dps_ronjaworskiinterview_240119.jpg
Sirianni’s future with Eagles has been decided

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 2

January 19, 2024 12:50 PM
Relive all of the best moments from Round 2 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd2hl_240119.jpg
11:27
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd2hl_240119.jpg
6:26
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deserclassicrd1hl_240118.jpg
2:33
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd1hl_240118.jpg
3:59
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_roryloss_240116.jpg
5:44
GC Pod: Will we see more fire from McIlroy?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtabledpwt_240115.jpg
7:05
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroysound_240114.jpg
2:40
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fleetwoodsound_240114.jpg
4:23
Fleetwood: ‘That winning feeling is amazing’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dubaiinvrd_240114.jpg
8:14
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Invitational, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydubai_240114.jpg
6:36
Highlights: McIlroy mistakes costly in Dubai finale
Now Playing