MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
The unlikely pick was the perfect player to clinch the Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
Adam Scott, representing the pride and pain of the International team
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Kyle Busch’s chance to snap career-long winless streak ends with spin at Kansas.

Top Clips

nbc_snf_baljacksontd_240929.jpg
Lamar runs it in to extend Ravens’ lead
nbc_snf_allenthrow_240929.jpg
Allen pulls off miracle throw to Shakir
nbc_snf_balhenrytd2V2_240929.jpg
Henry adds another TD to extend Ravens’ lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Something has to change' with Presidents Cup

September 29, 2024 10:25 PM
Rex and Lav ponder the ways the Presidents Cup can adjust to become more competitive and entertaining.
nbc_golf_gcp_prescupfix_240929.jpg
7:10
‘Something has to change’ with Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_usapresser_240929.jpg
27:07
U.S. not taking Presidents Cup win for granted
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic16x9_240929.jpg
1:27
U.S. closes the deal at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_internationalpresser_240929.jpg
20:30
Weir praises ‘high-level play’ from Internationals
nbc_golf_kizandhoma_240929.jpg
1:02
Homa expects Kisner to keep ‘tarps off’ promise
nbc_golf_prescupsingles_240929.jpg
17:22
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 4 singles matches
suwannapura.jpg
8:38
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_furykintv_240929.jpg
1:33
Furyk: U.S. ‘played their hearts out’ in Montreal
nbc_golf_keeganintv_240929.jpg
1:21
Presidents Cup clinch Bradley’s full-circle moment
nbc_golf_usawins_240929.jpg
1:55
Americans seal 10th straight Presidents Cup win
