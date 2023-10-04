 Skip navigation
Top News

ucla-golf-2023-windy
UCLA women take down elite field for new head coach’s first win
Syndication: The Record
Week 5 Optimal Flex Plays: Breece Hall seems too good to be true
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
PGA of America Archive
Here’s how women have fared in PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 6 slate
nbc_pff_osumaryland_231004.jpg
Top impact players in Ohio State vs. Maryland
nbc_pff_ndlouisville_231004.jpg
Impact players in Notre Dame v. Louisville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hovland helps Europeans win Ryder Cup on home soil

October 4, 2023 09:56 AM
Viktor Hovland was a crucial part of Team Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup victory, as his improvement was on display at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
nbc_golf_penske_231004.jpg
1:26
Hovland helps Europeans win Ryder Cup on home soil
Mackenzie Hughes
6:52
Can Hughes defend Sanderson Farms Championship?
Solheim Cup
11:46
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
Hayden Buckley
7:36
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game
nbc_golf_gt_bethpageryder_231002.jpg
5:04
Previewing the 2025 Ryder Cup outlook in Bethpage
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
7:25
What’s next for Team USA after Ryder Cup defeat?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisoncantlay_231002.jpg
11:36
McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hojgaard_230922.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_aberg_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_lowry_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
