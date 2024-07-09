 Skip navigation
Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev beats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon and faces defending champ Carlos Alcaraz next
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3
Who is Quincy Wilson: What to know about the Maryland teenager set to make history at the Paris Olympics
MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence walk.JPG
2024 Motocross Round 7, Spring Creek by the numbers: Chase Sexton’s last winless track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyreact_240709.jpg
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240709.jpg
Bradley to bring ‘different approach’ to Ryder Cup
nbc_cyc_tdf_philipsenintv_240709.jpg
Philipsen: ‘Big relief’ to win TDF Stage 10

Watch Now

Players react to Bradley's Ryder Cup captaincy

July 9, 2024
Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth react to the announcement of Keegan Bradley being named the captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyreact_240709.jpg
9:31
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240709.jpg
13:05
Bradley to bring ‘different approach’ to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_keeganplayerreact_240709.jpg
2:53
Players react to Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_gt_bethannkorda_240708.jpg
9:06
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
nbc_golf_gt_shoot59rydercup_240708.jpg
7:49
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_gt_rtgenesisscottishpreview_240708.jpg
7:13
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
nbc_golf_gt_theopen_240703__537137.jpg
10:18
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
GettyImages-2159979880.jpg
6:54
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
nbc_golf_rogersreport_240702.jpg
4:16
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
8:38
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
