Exploring Kai Trump's exemption for the Annika
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss several storylines ahead of the Annika driven by Gainbridge, including further reasons for Kai Trump's sponsor exemption, Caitlin Clark's outlook, and more.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss several storylines ahead of the Annika driven by Gainbridge, including further reasons for Kai Trump's sponsor exemption, Caitlin Clark's outlook, and more.
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Today ahead of the LPGA’s 2025 Annika pro-am on Nov. 12 and discusses Caitlin Clark's involvement for the second consecutive year, as well as changes to the LPGA Tour.
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
Golf Today dives into every angle of Ben Griffin's win at the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing why it solidifies his place among the PGA Tour's best players as he trends up in a major way.
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
The Golf Today crew has a roundtable discussion regarding the current state of the LPGA Tour and the future of the league as Saudi-backed funding continues to make an impact on the sport.
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
Gianna Clemente joins Golf Today to discuss her decision to turn professional, her dreams of earning a Tour card, and more.
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments regarding LIV Golf's move to 72 holes, which the Northern Irishman calls a "peculiar move."
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
Christo Lamprecht joins Golf Today to discuss the tight-knit group of South African golfers and what he is most excited for after he secured his PGA Tour card.
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
Kim Kaufman joins Golf Today to discuss her journey overcoming breast cancer to advancing to the final stage of LPGA Q-School and the biggest lessons learned along the way.
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
Damon Hack and Rex Hoggard reflect on Tiger Woods starting with three consecutive bogeys but recovering to win the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan, his 82nd career PGA Tour victory that tied Sam Snead for the most ever.