Questions remain with PGA Tour-PIF negotiations

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
No. 19 Louisville at Virginia Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SX 2025 Rd 07 Chase Sexton run over Cooper Webb leads.JPG
What riders said after Arlington Supercross: ‘It was a crazy, hectic day’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spiethintv_250225.jpg
Spieth outlines next steps following wrist surgery
nbc_pft_jasonlightintv_250225.jpg
Bucs GM Licht: ‘I like keeping receipts’
nbc_pft_spytekint_250225.jpg
Spytek: I’d be an idiot to not listen to Brady

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
No. 19 Louisville at Virginia Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SX 2025 Rd 07 Chase Sexton run over Cooper Webb leads.JPG
What riders said after Arlington Supercross: ‘It was a crazy, hectic day’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spiethintv_250225.jpg
Spieth outlines next steps following wrist surgery
nbc_pft_jasonlightintv_250225.jpg
Bucs GM Licht: ‘I like keeping receipts’
nbc_pft_spytekint_250225.jpg
Spytek: I’d be an idiot to not listen to Brady

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Questions remain with PGA Tour-PIF negotiations

February 25, 2025 01:07 PM
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the latest PGA Tour Policy Board meeting and provide the latest on the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Up Next
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250225.jpg
6:25
Spieth outlines next steps following wrist surgery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hoggardhit_260225.jpg
2:58
Questions remain with PGA Tour-PIF negotiations
Now Playing
Kim_Aimpoint_raw.jpg
3:28
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
Now Playing
pga_tour.jpg
6:24
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nordqvistinterview_250224.jpg
10:26
Nordqvist: An ‘honor’ to be Solheim Cup captain
Now Playing
tigerwoodspgareturn.jpg
3:49
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Now Playing
new_golf_thumb.jpg
9:59
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
4:55
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
Now Playing
pgatour.jpg
13:25
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tgl_250218.jpg
4:15
TGL’s Monday tripleheader was a ‘big win’ for golf
Now Playing