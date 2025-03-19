 Skip navigation
Masters Tournament: What winners have served at the Champions Dinner
Scottie Scheffler reveals his second Masters Champions Dinner menu, minus one ‘way too spicy’ item
Georgia vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

Walker: Meant a lot to ‘prove it’ at The Players
Crowd advantage to favor Louisville over Creighton
Purdue, High Point could ‘fill it up’ in matchup

Masters Tournament: What winners have served at the Champions Dinner
Scottie Scheffler reveals his second Masters Champions Dinner menu, minus one ‘way too spicy’ item
Georgia vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

Walker: Meant a lot to ‘prove it’ at The Players
Crowd advantage to favor Louisville over Creighton
Purdue, High Point could ‘fill it up’ in matchup

Rory eyes 'multiple majors' after Players triumph

March 19, 2025 12:52 PM
Brad Faxton reflects on what Rory McIlroy did to secure The Players Championship win in Monday morning's playoff, what areas of his game the veteran has refined, and why he's set up for success in upcoming majors.
Walker: Meant a lot to ‘prove it’ at The Players
Rory eyes ‘multiple majors’ after Players triumph
Fleetwood: Valspar’s Copperhead fits how I play
Media, golfer relationship need not be adversarial
How important is Rory’s Players win in career arc?
Åberg ‘a testament’ to PGA Tour University program
McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal would be ideal for golf
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
How Tiger ‘separated himself’ during 2000 season
