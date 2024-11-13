 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika

November 13, 2024 09:44 AM
During her pro-am round at The Annika, Caitlin Clark chats with Kira K. Dixon about golfing with Nelly Korda, Annika Sorenstam's trailblazing influence and her own ambitions for her budding golf career.
