Ko glad to contend once again despite playoff loss
Lydia Ko says she was happy to be in contention at the LPGA Drive On Championship despite falling to Nelly Korda in a playoff.
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of action at the LPGA Drive On Championship.
Lydia Ko says she was happy to be in contention at the LPGA Drive On Championship despite falling to Nelly Korda in a playoff.
Korda: ‘Gave myself a chance’ to win LPGA Drive On
Nelly Korda reflects on the final round of the LPGA Drive on Championship, where she won in front of her hometown crowd on the second playoff hole in a thrilling finish vs. Lydia Ko.
Highlights: Korda grabs 4-shot lead at LPGA Drive On
Check out the top moments from the third day of action at the LPGA Drive On Championship.
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
Check out the top moments from the second day of action at the LPGA Drive On Championship, where Nelly Korda continues to impress.
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 1
Check out the top moments from the first day of action at the LPGA Dive On Championship, where Nelly Korda already holds a two-shot lead.
Korda relishing hometown support at LPGA Drive On
Nelly Korda recaps her first-round 65 of the LPGA Drive On Championship and what it's been like having the hometown support behind her.
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Lydia Ko joins Golf Today to talk about her win yesterday at the Hilton Grand Vacations, becoming one point shy of qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame and the journey back to winning on the tour.
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where Lydia Ko is back in the winner's circle after a rocky 2023.