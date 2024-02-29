Watch Now
Schenk snaps streak, falls victim to The Bear Trap
Adam Schenk falls to the announcer's jinx, breaking his streak of 20 consecutive rounds at The Bear Trap without hitting the ball into the water.
Up Next
Schenk snaps streak, falls victim to The Bear Trap
Schenk snaps streak, falls victim to The Bear Trap
Adam Schenk falls to the announcer's jinx, breaking his streak of 20 consecutive rounds at The Bear Trap without hitting the ball into the water.
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
Knapp taking advantage of 'spotlight' on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew analyzes Jake Knapp's first round performance at the 2024 Cognizant Classic and explains what he can learn playing alongside talents such as Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy off to ‘solid start’ at Cognizant Classic
McIlroy off to 'solid start' at Cognizant Classic
Rory McIlroy reflects on his Round 1 performance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before the Golf Central crew discusses his outlook for the rest of the tournament.
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
KFT graduates 'frustrated' with lack of starts
Brently Romine joins Golf Central to discuss why players from the Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School graduate category lament the lack of starts they are receiving in PGA Tour events and what could be done about it.
McIlroy right to brush off Gooch’s ‘dumb stuff’
McIlroy right to brush off Gooch's 'dumb stuff'
George Savaricas and Eamon Lynch discuss Rory McIlroy's nonchalant reaction to Talor Gooch's LIV "asterisk" comment.
Knapp on ‘surreal’ grouping with McIlroy, Kirk
Knapp on 'surreal' grouping with McIlroy, Kirk
Jake Knapp describes the confidence last week's Mexico Open win gave him before he tees it up with Rory McIlroy for the first time in his career at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
Challenges of 'The Bear Trap' at PGA National
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss what makes "The Bear Trap" at PGA National so difficult to play and what the treacherous stretch of holes means for golfers at the Cognizant Classic.
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a 'great test'
Chris Kirk and Eric Cole relieve their epic playoff at the 2023 Cognizant Classic and discuss what they must do to have a successful outing in 2024.
Cobra designers release first 3D-printed putters
Cobra designers release first 3D-printed putters
Matt Adams joins Golf Today to showcase the first Cobra 3D-printed putters which contain "massive amounts of technology."
Donald would be ‘delighted’ to face Tiger at Ryder
Donald would be 'delighted' to face Tiger at Ryder
Luke Donald joins Golf Today to discuss the opportunity to be NBC's lead analyst at the Cognizant Classic, his biggest regret from the 2023 Ryder Cup and the potential of facing Tiger Woods in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Does LIV create asterisk for Tour, major winners?
Does LIV create asterisk for Tour, major winners?
Kira K. Dixon and Rex Hoggard report on Monday's PGA Tour Policy Board meeting and an updated timeline for a PIF deal, before Eamon Lynch and George Savaricas debate over Talor Gooch's comments on asterisks for majors.