Watch Now
Highlights: 2023 Hero World Challenge, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Up Next
How JumboMax Grips can improve a golfer’s game
How JumboMax Grips can improve a golfer's game
John Mazzanoble, the president of JumboMax Grips, catches up with Bailey Chamblee to discuss the importance of custom grips in golf and the impact the right grip can have on a golfer's play.
Best moments from The American Express
Best moments from The American Express
Look back on some of the top highlights from The American Express, where Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1991.
McCabe discusses what he told AmEx winner Dunlap
McCabe discusses what he told AmEx winner Dunlap
Dr. Bhrett McCabe joins Golf Today to talk about unlocking Nick Dunlap's success mentally and how to prepare young golfers with a winning mindset.
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
What's next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to disucss the impact of Nick Dunlap winning at the American Express and the elite potential of the next generation of golfers.
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win
Nick Dunlap talks to media after his momentous win at the American Express, how he overcame an up-and-down round and when he may go pro.
Dunlap’s best shots at the American Express
Dunlap's best shots at the American Express
Watch all of Nick Dunlap's best shots from his extraordinary win at the American Express in La Quinta, CA.
Dunlap’s parents emotional while taking in win
Dunlap's parents emotional while taking in win
Charlene Dunlap and Jim Dunlap talk about how proud they are of their son Nick Dunlap for his historic win at the American Express.
Seawall: ‘It’s Dunlap time’
Seawall: 'It's Dunlap time'
Alabama golf head coach Jay Seawall talks about how Nick Dunlap was built for the big moment at the American Express.
What does Dunlap gain with American Express win
What does Dunlap gain with American Express win
The Golf Channel crew talks about what Nick Dunlap has earned after winning the American Express, including whether he has a PGA Tour card and whether he gets prize money.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 4
Highlights: The American Express, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from a historic final round of The American Express from La Quinta, California, where Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years.
Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx
Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx
Nick Dunlap becomes the first amateur to win on a PGA Tour event since 1991 with a clutch putt on the final hole and celebrates with his family.