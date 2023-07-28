 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus embraces unique Cup opportunity with Kaulig Racing
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Road America Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 27 Big Ten Conference Media Days
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbha_230728.jpg
Welbeck taps in go-ahead goal against Newcastle
nbc_golf_gc_pattytdiscussion_230728.jpg
Tavatanakit a top contender at Evian Championship
nbc_nascar_roadamericaquals_230728.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus embraces unique Cup opportunity with Kaulig Racing
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Road America Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 27 Big Ten Conference Media Days
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbha_230728.jpg
Welbeck taps in go-ahead goal against Newcastle
nbc_golf_gc_pattytdiscussion_230728.jpg
Tavatanakit a top contender at Evian Championship
nbc_nascar_roadamericaquals_230728.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2 pre-delay

July 28, 2023 07:23 PM
Look back at the highlight moments from the second round of the 3M Open before the weather delay.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_streelmanint_230728.jpg
2:32
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_thisisyourmomentv2_230728.jpg
1:36
Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1hl_230727.jpg
6:20
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
2:05
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_notahbegayintv_230726.jpg
9:27
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_3mupdate_230726.jpg
3:49
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhangpresser_230726.jpg
5:38
Zhang has ‘fresh outlook’ ahead of Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
6:00
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
4:10
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
7:02
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_drmorrisintv_230726.jpg
8:13
How Harman focused on the controllable at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_golfolympics_230726.jpg
6:46
IGF expects 2024 Olympics to continue to grow golf
Now Playing