Watch Now
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Up Next
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Jordan Spieth discusses his second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, explaining where he needs to improve and what his mentality will be during the third round of play.
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
The Golf Central crew reacts to Jordan Spieth’s performance on the second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
Aaron Rai discusses how he's gotten off to a flying start at the John Deere Classic through two rounds. Rai finished second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week and still looks for his first win on the PGA Tour.
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
Watch highlights from Hayden Springer's impressive first round score of 59 at the John Deere Classic.
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
Jordan Spieth reacts to his performance on the first day of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
Springer: Tying tournament record 'pretty special'
Hayden Springer reacts to scoring an impressive 59 on the first round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, tying the tournament record and the lowest PGA Tour round this season.
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Jordan Spieth, who has won the John Deere Classic twice, plays trivia with Amy Rogers to see what he remembers from 2015, the last time he played at TPC Deere Run.
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Jordan Spieth talks about the shift in his priorities after becoming a father as he prepares to play in the John Deere Classic for the first time in nine years.
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner have an honest discussion about Jordan Spieth's current slump, where the 30-year-old star has only two wins since 2017.