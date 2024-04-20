 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_indy_rosenqvist_240420.jpg
IndyCar Long Beach starting lineup: First pole position for Meyer Shank Racing as Rosenqvist nips Power
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
‘It’s weird': Justin Thomas has at least one critique of Scottie Scheffler
RBC Heritage - Round Three
RBC Heritage final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

Xfin_Dega.jpg
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega
nbc_nas_talladegafinish_240420.jpg
Love victorious in double OT for first Xfinity win
nbc_nas_talladegapileup_240420.jpg
Jones, Kligerman trigger multi-car Talladega wreck

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 3

April 20, 2024 07:15 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
nbc_golf_hertiage_240420v3__024431.jpg
8:24
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
2:51
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_rbcheritagernd2_240419.jpg
7:40
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
1:17
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
5:16
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
3:28
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
11:39
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_golf_coralespuntacanachampionshiprd1hl_240418.jpg
7:45
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gt_jimfuryk_240417.jpg
9:06
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
2:25
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_rbcheritage_240417.jpg
1:15
Breaking down Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatrickwalkandtalk_240416.jpg
3:51
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
