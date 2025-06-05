Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
Rory McIlroy catches up with Kira K. Dixon about his Thursday performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he reflects on his new driver, why TPC Toronto is a "very gettable golf course," and more.
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas give their bests for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, discussing why Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite to win the event.
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas share their top picks ahead of Round 1 of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
Ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy opens up about his decision not to speak to the media at the PGA Championship, his frustrations about his name being leaked for failing driver testing and more.
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
Look back on the big shots and key stats that carried Scottie Scheffler to a dominant and relatively comfortable repeat in the Memorial Tournament.
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
It's hard to get more Jordan Spieth Experience than this: He sprays a tee shot into the right rough, then JUST misses a ducking gallery on his subsequent shot ... and still manages to save par.
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
Surprise: It's world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the 54-hole lead at the Memorial Tournament after a 4-under 68 on Moving Day (presented by Penske).
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
Scottie Scheffler comments on his poise on Saturday's Moving Day at the Memorial, which saw him go 4 under to climb into the 54-hole lead, before he shares how he plans to keep things simple on Sunday.