MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
From ‘normal’ to ‘really terrible’ in 4 days
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Hendrick Motorsports cars show progress but work remains to be better at Phoenix
Jai Lucas
Jai Lucas says he’s ready to lead Miami basketball, and his predecessor Jim Larranaga agrees

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whunew_guimaraesgoal_250310.jpg
Guimaraes lifts Newcastle in front of West Ham
nbc_roto_patonallen_250310.jpg
Allen arguably ‘safest bet’ for 2025 fantasy QB1
nbc_roto_patonadams_250310.jpg
Adams finds great landing spot with Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top shots from 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 10, 2025 03:00 PM
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, including best shots from winner Russell Henley.
nbc_golf_palmerfinalrdhl_250309.jpg
13:30
HLs: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round
puertompx.jpg
7:55
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_bradleyint_250309.jpg
1:25
Bradley after -8 Rd 4: My kids are good luck charm
nbc_golf_penske_250308.jpg
1:33
Morikawa, Henley displaying ‘confidence’ at API
mpx_round_3.jpg
5:32
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
11:36
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_golf_abergtriple_250308.jpg
1:07
Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2_250307.jpg
10:37
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_daysound_250307.jpg
1:37
Day: Special to shake Palmer’s hand after 2016 API
Now Playing
jt_site.jpg
1:02
JT jokes about 2021 Players bounce: Not THAT lucky
